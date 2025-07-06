Norris, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Verstappen, Gasly, Stroll, Albon, Alonso and Russell.
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of race day at the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix
- The 2025 F1 British Grand Prix kicks off at 3pm BST.
Wet weather threatens the start of the British Grand Prix after heavy showers throughout the day at Silverstone.
Max Verstappen starts the race from pole position after putting together a breathtaking lap. He will start the British GP ahead of McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
George Russell starts fourth ahead of Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
He takes his first-ever podium as he finishes third for Sauber. Brilliant.
Norris is 5.8s ahead of Piastri. Hulkenberg is 5.0s ahead of Hulkenberg.
Current order: Norris, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Stroll, Verstappen, Gasly, Alonso, Albon and Russell.
Hulkenberg is running 7.2s ahead of Hamilton in the fight for third. Could be finally do it? It's looking good.
There's 5.0s between Norris and Piastri at the front of the field.
Norris, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Stroll, Verstappen, Gasly, Alonso, Albon and Russell.
Norris comes in again and rejoins ahead of Piastri. There's 4.8s between the top two.
Piastri comes in on Lap 44 to serve his penalty. Norris will come in on the next lap and likely take the lead, due to Piastri's 10s penalty.
Hulkenberg and Leclerc are the latest drivers to come into the pit lane for slick tyres.
Hamilton, Stroll, Verstappen, Stroll and Sainz all come into the pit lane for slick tyres. A risky choice.
Hulkenberg is now running 2.4s ahead of Hamilton. As a reminder, Hulkenberg has never finished on the podium in F1 before.
He's just had a big spin in the middle sector. Somehow, he's kept it out of the barriers.
Leclerc pulls off an aggressive move on Sainz. Sainz claims it's "reckless" over team radio.
Russell is gambling on slick tyres. Will it works out? Time will tell.
Alonso comes into pit lane for dry tyres. It looks too early but let's see.
Piastri, Norris, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Stroll, Gasly, Russell, Alonso, Verstappen and Sainz.
Hamilton is now in DRS range of Hulkenberg in the battle for the podium.
Hamilton lunges on Stroll to get into fourth. Hulkenberg is 1.9s ahead of him now.
DRS has been enabled, which allows Hulkenberg to get ahead of Stroll for the final spot on the podium.
With Hulkenberg stuck behind Stroll, Hamilton is hunting them down in the race for the podium.
Norris is now 2.4s behind Piastri in the fight for the win.
As a reminder, Piastri has a 10s penalty for a SC infringement.
Theres 0.7s between Stroll and Hulkenberg in the fight for the final spot on the podium. Hamilton is running 3.8s behind.
Hamilton makes a move into the final braking zone of the lap to get into fifth. A podium could be on here.