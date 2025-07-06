Start of British GP
Start of British GP

2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of race day at the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix

Wet weather threatens the start of the British Grand Prix after heavy showers throughout the day at Silverstone.

Max Verstappen starts the race from pole position after putting together a breathtaking lap. He will start the British GP ahead of McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

George Russell starts fourth ahead of Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

16:43
Top 10

Norris, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Verstappen, Gasly, Stroll, Albon, Alonso and Russell. 

16:42
Hulkenberg has done it!

He takes his first-ever podium as he finishes third for Sauber. Brilliant. 

16:41
Lando Norris wins the 2025 British Grand Prix
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
16:39
Two laps to go

Norris is 5.8s ahead of Piastri. Hulkenberg is 5.0s ahead of Hulkenberg. 

16:37
Lap 50/52

Current order: Norris, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Stroll, Verstappen, Gasly, Alonso, Albon and Russell.

16:35
Hulkenberg ơn for his first podium

Hulkenberg is running 7.2s ahead of Hamilton in the fight for third. Could be finally do it? It's looking good. 

16:33
Norris has things under control

There's 5.0s between Norris and Piastri at the front of the field. 

16:31
The current top 10 on Lap 46

Norris, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Stroll, Verstappen, Gasly, Alonso, Albon and Russell. 

16:30
Norris

Norris comes in again and rejoins ahead of Piastri. There's 4.8s between the top two. 

16:29
Piastri also pits

Piastri comes in on Lap 44 to serve his penalty. Norris will come in on the next lap and likely take the lead, due to Piastri's 10s penalty. 

16:27
It's all kicking off

Hulkenberg and Leclerc are the latest drivers to come into the pit lane for slick tyres.

16:25
Hamilton in the pits

Hamilton, Stroll, Verstappen, Stroll and Sainz all come into the pit lane for slick tyres. A risky choice. 

16:23
Hulkenberg pulling away

Hulkenberg is now running 2.4s ahead of Hamilton. As a reminder, Hulkenberg has never finished on the podium in F1 before. 

16:21
It's not working for Russell

He's just had a big spin in the middle sector. Somehow, he's kept it out of the barriers.

16:21
Leclerc up to eighth

Leclerc pulls off an aggressive move on Sainz. Sainz claims it's "reckless" over team radio. 

16:19
Russell also pits

Russell is gambling on slick tyres. Will it works out? Time will tell. 

16:18
Alonso pits for slicks

Alonso comes into pit lane for dry tyres. It looks too early but let's see. 

16:17
The order on Lap 37/52

Piastri, Norris, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Stroll, Gasly, Russell, Alonso, Verstappen and Sainz.

16:15
Hamilton on a charge

Hamilton is now in DRS range of Hulkenberg in the battle for the podium.

16:13
Hamilton into fourth

Hamilton lunges on Stroll to get into fourth. Hulkenberg is 1.9s ahead of him now.

16:12
News from race control

DRS has been enabled, which allows Hulkenberg to get ahead of Stroll for the final spot on the podium.

16:11
Hamilton on a charge

With Hulkenberg stuck behind Stroll, Hamilton is hunting them down in the race for the podium.

16:08
The battle at the front

Norris is now 2.4s behind Piastri in the fight for the win.

As a reminder, Piastri has a 10s penalty for a SC infringement. 

16:06
The battle for the podium

Theres 0.7s between Stroll and Hulkenberg in the fight for the final spot on the podium. Hamilton is running 3.8s behind.

16:04
Hamilton up to fifth

Hamilton makes a move into the final braking zone of the lap to get into fifth. A podium could be on here. 

