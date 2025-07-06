Lando Norris wins the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix.

2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 52 laps 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +6.812s 3 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +34.742s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +39.812s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +56.781s 6 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +59.857s 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +60.603s 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +64.135s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +65.858s 10 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +70.674s 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +72.095s 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +76.592s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +77.301s 14 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +84.477s 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +1 lap DNF Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 25 laps DNF Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 18 laps DNF Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 5 laps DNF Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 laps DNS Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 laps

Norris won a chaotic, rain-affected British Grand Prix to claim his first home win at Silverstone.

Norris's victory cuts teammate Oscar Piastri's championship lead down to 8 points after back-to-back wins in Austria and Great Britain.

Piastri led much of the race after passing Red Bull's Max Verstappen but was hit with a 10-second time penalty for a Safety Car infringement.

Nico Hulkenberg capitalised on the drama and a brilliant strategy from Sauber to end his podium hoodoo as he claimed a sensational third.

The German denied Lewis Hamilton a first podium for Ferrari, with the seven-time world champion having to settle with fourth.

Polesitter Verstappen recovered from a spin to take fifth, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly, who overtook Lance Stroll Aston Martin for sixth on the final lap.

Alex Albon took eighth for Williams, with Fernando Alonso and George Russell rounding out the top-10 for Aston Martin and Mercedes.

Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar, Gabriel Bortoleto, Liam Lawson and Franco Colapinto all retired.