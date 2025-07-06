2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results

Full results at the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris wins the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix. 

2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team52 laps
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+6.812s
3Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+34.742s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+39.812s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+56.781s
6Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+59.857s
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+60.603s
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+64.135s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+65.858s
10George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+70.674s
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+72.095s
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+76.592s
13Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+77.301s
14Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+84.477s
15Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+1 lap
DNFKimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team25 laps
DNFIsack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team18 laps
DNFGabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber5 laps
DNFLiam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team0 laps
DNSFranco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team0 laps

Norris won a chaotic, rain-affected British Grand Prix to claim his first home win at Silverstone. 

Norris's victory cuts teammate Oscar Piastri's championship lead down to 8 points after back-to-back wins in Austria and Great Britain. 

Piastri led much of the race after passing Red Bull's Max Verstappen but was hit with a 10-second time penalty for a Safety Car infringement. 

Nico Hulkenberg capitalised on the drama and a brilliant strategy from Sauber to end his podium hoodoo as he claimed a sensational third. 

The German denied Lewis Hamilton a first podium for Ferrari, with the seven-time world champion having to settle with fourth.

Polesitter Verstappen recovered from a spin to take fifth, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly, who overtook Lance Stroll Aston Martin for sixth on the final lap. 

Alex Albon took eighth for Williams, with Fernando Alonso and George Russell rounding out the top-10 for Aston Martin and Mercedes. 

Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar, Gabriel Bortoleto, Liam Lawson and Franco Colapinto all retired. 

In this article

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
Candid F1 cooldown room chat explains why Oscar Piastri’s penalty is justifiable
Safety car leads the field
F1 News
6m ago
Nico Hulkenberg “in denial” as Lewis Hamilton threatened to spoil record-ending race
Nico Hulkenberg
F1 News
8m ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 British Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
20m ago
Marc Marquez praises Ducati for ‘controlling my instincts’
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
33m ago
Nico Hulkenberg ends unwanted F1 record with stunning British GP podium
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

More News

F1 Results
35m ago
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results
Lando Norris
IndyCar News
44m ago
WATCH: Giant airborne crash in Indy NXT at Mid-Ohio
Sebastian Murray went airborne in a giant crash in the Indy NXT race at Mid-Ohio.
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri hit with 10-second penalty for Safety Car breach
Oscar Piastri
IndyCar News
1h ago
Palou praises Kyffin Simpson's Mid-Ohio qualifying result
Palou praised Kyffin Simpson after the 20-year-old achieved his best ever start position.
IndyCar News
1h ago
Rosenqvist tops Mid-Ohio Warm Up in Black Sabbath livery
Felix Rosenqvist topped the Warm Up session at Mid-Ohio