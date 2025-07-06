2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results
Full results at the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris wins the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|52 laps
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+6.812s
|3
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+34.742s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+39.812s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+56.781s
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+59.857s
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+60.603s
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+64.135s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+65.858s
|10
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+70.674s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+72.095s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+76.592s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+77.301s
|14
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+84.477s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+1 lap
|DNF
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|25 laps
|DNF
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|18 laps
|DNF
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|5 laps
|DNF
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0 laps
|DNS
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0 laps
Norris won a chaotic, rain-affected British Grand Prix to claim his first home win at Silverstone.
Norris's victory cuts teammate Oscar Piastri's championship lead down to 8 points after back-to-back wins in Austria and Great Britain.
Piastri led much of the race after passing Red Bull's Max Verstappen but was hit with a 10-second time penalty for a Safety Car infringement.
Nico Hulkenberg capitalised on the drama and a brilliant strategy from Sauber to end his podium hoodoo as he claimed a sensational third.
The German denied Lewis Hamilton a first podium for Ferrari, with the seven-time world champion having to settle with fourth.
Polesitter Verstappen recovered from a spin to take fifth, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly, who overtook Lance Stroll Aston Martin for sixth on the final lap.
Alex Albon took eighth for Williams, with Fernando Alonso and George Russell rounding out the top-10 for Aston Martin and Mercedes.
Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar, Gabriel Bortoleto, Liam Lawson and Franco Colapinto all retired.