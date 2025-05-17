2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

14:20

All-important qualifying coming up

We are around 40 minutes away from the start of what is set to be a crucial qualifying session at Imola.

Given the tight and twisty nature of this classic F1 track, which makes overtaking tricky, the grid order could prove to be pivotal come race day.

McLaren look the team to beat after dominating practice, with Oscar Piastri leading both of Fridays sessions ahead of Lando Norris, who turned the tables on his teammate in Saturday morning's FP3.

It is incredibly tight behind and Red Bull's Max Verstappen appears to be the nearest challenger after bouncing back from a difficult Friday.

It appears to be McLaren's pole position to lose, but can anyone else spring a surprise?