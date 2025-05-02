2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Sprint qualifying is at 9:30pm UK time

How to watch 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint quali today: Live stream for free

The 2025 F1 season continues with a trip to Miami.

Oscar Piastri is at the top of the F1 drivers' championship after winning three of the opening five races.

He has a 10-point lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who has struggled for form in recent rounds.

Norris' Bahrain and Saudi Arabia weekends were littered with errors, meaning he's dropped behind his teammate in the title race.

Max Verstappen remains in title contention - third in the standings - despite Red Bull's inconsistent start to the year.

Ferrari have underperformed so far in 2025, with just one podium finish to their name.



