2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text coverage from Friday at the F1 Miami Grand Prix

The 2025 F1 season continues with a trip to Miami. 

Oscar Piastri is at the top of the F1 drivers' championship after winning three of the opening five races. 

He has a 10-point lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who has struggled for form in recent rounds.

Norris' Bahrain and Saudi Arabia weekends were littered with errors, meaning he's dropped behind his teammate in the title race.

Max Verstappen remains in title contention - third in the standings - despite Red Bull's inconsistent start to the year.

Ferrari have underperformed so far in 2025, with just one podium finish to their name. 


 

02 May 2025
18:35
More to come from a number of drivers

Due to the late red flag, a number of drivers were unable to get their best laps in at the end. Norris and Hamilton.

18:30
Chequered flag

Piastri on top of the timesheets ahead of Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Albon, Hadjar, Russell, Tsunoda, Antonelli and Alonso.

18:28
Bearman
18:26
Red flag

Bearman has crashed his Haas in the final sector. It's unlikely the session will restart with four minutes on the clock.

18:24
Piastri

Piastri lowers the benchmark, moving ahead of Leclerc, who had just gone fastest.

0.3s gap between Piastri and Leclerc.

18:23
Verstappen

Verstappen pips Sainz by over a tenth to take top spot in FP1. 

18:21
Albon

Albon makes it a Williams 1-2 now, Sainz 0.2s ahead of his teammate.

18:20
Sainz goes fastest

Sainz goes 0.3s ahead of Russell to take top spot for Williams. Impressive lap. 

18:17
Hulkenberg

Hulkenberg finds over one-second on the softs to move into ninth. 

18:15
First sign of softs

Hulkenberg hits the track in the Sauber on the red-marked soft tyre. 

18:11
Into the final 20 minutes

Russell, Antonelli, Sainz, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Albon, Hamilton, Verstappen and Hadjar is the top 10.

18:09
Hamilton improves

It's only eighth for Hamilton in the Ferrari, 0.498s down on Russell.

18:07
Scary moment for Norris

Norris nearly runs into the back of Ocon down the back straight. Anthony Davidson has described it as "inexcusable". 

18:03
Strong start from Mercedes

A very impressive start from Mercedes. Typically, they've struggled in warmer conditions. So, very positive signs for them so far. 

17:59
30 minutes on the clock

Russell, Antonelli, Sainz, Norris, Albon, Verstappen, Hadjar, Piastri, Hamilton and Leclerc. 

17:52
Hadjar on the move

Hadjar moves up to fifth in the RB, 0.6s down on Russell.

17:50
News from the FIA

They will investigate Norris leaving the pit lane in an unsafe condition (flashlight in the car) after the session.

17:46
Current order

Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Piastri, Albon, Leclerc, Antonelli, Ocon, Hamilton and Tsunoda. 

17:38
Leclerc takes top spot

A 1m29.615s for the Ferrari driver, 0.045s ahead of Piastri.

17:36
Verstappen sets the early pace

A 1m29.808s for Verstappen, 0.2s ahead of Piastri.

17:35
Norris

Norris has to return to the pit lane after he found a torch in his cockpit. Bizarre. 

17:33
A busy track

19 of the 20 drivers are out on track in FP1. Just Russell is still in the pit lane.

17:31
FP1 is underway in Miami

Piastri is the first driver to hit the track. 

As a reminder, it's a sprint weekend so there's just 60 minutes of practice ahead of sprint qualifying. 

17:26
Miami on the calendar until 2041

Yes... 2041.

17:10
Upgrades for Red Bull

A new upgrade for Red Bull in Miami, which will be reportedly be run on Verstappen's car only this weekend.

CLICK HERE: Here's which teams have upgrades in Miami 

Red Bull
Red Bull

