2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!

It's race day at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Lando Norris will start the race from pole position after pipping Charles Leclerc in qualifying, while F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri is in third.

Lewis Hamilton is set to start the race in Monaco from seventh after he was hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Max Verstappen.

For the first time in Monaco GP history, all 20 drivers must complete two pit stops.



