2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!

It's race day at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Lando Norris will start the race from pole position after pipping Charles Leclerc in qualifying, while F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri is in third.

Lewis Hamilton is set to start the race in Monaco from seventh after he was hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Max Verstappen.

For the first time in Monaco GP history, all 20 drivers must complete two pit stops. 


 

25 May 2025
14:32
Ferrari don't respond

Leclerc stays out as they don't respond to Piastri's undercut threat. 

14:31
Piastri pits now

A slow stop from McLaren which costs Piastri a couple of seconds. 

14:29
McLaren pit Norris

Norris pits for fresh hard tyres and rejoins in fourth. Leclerc, Piastri and Verstappen stay out. 

14:28
Ferrari pit Hamilton

Hamilton rejoins ahead of Hadjar and Alonso. A good call from Ferrari.

14:27
Blistering pace from Norris

He's now running 3.5s ahead of Leclerc at the front. 

14:26
Aston Martin stop Alonso

This will trigger some more movement at the front. Alonso rejoins in seventh, behind Hadjar. 

14:24
Hadjar pits

RB have been using Lawson to hold up the midfield pack. That has allowed Hadjar to join ahead. 

14:23
The order on Lap 14

Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Alonso, Hamilton, Ocon and Lawson.

14:22
14:19
Lap 11/78

The yellow flags have stopped waving, which means the debris has been cleared. The race is back underway. 

14:17
Pit entry closed

Even if there's a Safety Car, you won't be allowed to put as they've closed the pit entry due to Gasly's stricken Alpine.

14:16
Debris on track

Race control might have to put out the Safety Car here. 

14:15
Gasly out of the race

"I got no brakes," Gasly reports. It looks like he's hit the wall. 

14:13
The gaps at the front

There's 1.7s between Norris and Leclerc at the front. Piastri is running 5.8s off the lead. 

14:11
The order on Lap 6

Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Alonso, Hamilton, Ocon, Lawson and Albon.

14:09
Lap 4/71

The VSC period has ended and the race in Monaco is back underway. 

14:07
The order on Lap 3

Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Alonso, Hamilton, Ocon, Lawson and Albon.

Still under VSC conditions. 

14:05
VSC

Tsunoda, Gasly and Bearman all come into the pit lane under the VSC. There had just been a collision between Antonelli and Bortoleto.

Bortoleto ended up in the wall but managed to get going again.

14:04
Start

Norris keeps his lead into Turn 1 - but a big lock-up for the McLaren driver. Leclerc stays in second ahead of Piastri and Verstappen.

14:03
Here we go then

The 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix is now underway. Will the two-stop strategy rule spice up the show?

We will be bringing up updates throughout the 78 laps.

14:00
Formation lap

Norris leads the pack away for the formation lap in Monaco.

13:59
The starting tyre choices
NORM
LECM
PIAM
VERH
HADM
ALOH
HAMH
OCOM
LAWS
ALBM
SAIH
TSUS
HULM
RUSH
ANTH
BORM
GASM
COLH
STRH
BEAM
13:58
Tyres

The top three are on mediums. Verstappen and Hamilton have opted for the hards. 

13:51
Reminder of the grid for today
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
5Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
*7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
8Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
11Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
12Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
13Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
14George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
15Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
18Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
*19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
***20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
13:46
15 minutes to go

So it's now time for the national anthem of Monaco. 

