Leclerc stays out as they don't respond to Piastri's undercut threat.
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary for the 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix
It's race day at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Lando Norris will start the race from pole position after pipping Charles Leclerc in qualifying, while F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri is in third.
Lewis Hamilton is set to start the race in Monaco from seventh after he was hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Max Verstappen.
For the first time in Monaco GP history, all 20 drivers must complete two pit stops.
A slow stop from McLaren which costs Piastri a couple of seconds.
Norris pits for fresh hard tyres and rejoins in fourth. Leclerc, Piastri and Verstappen stay out.
Hamilton rejoins ahead of Hadjar and Alonso. A good call from Ferrari.
He's now running 3.5s ahead of Leclerc at the front.
This will trigger some more movement at the front. Alonso rejoins in seventh, behind Hadjar.
RB have been using Lawson to hold up the midfield pack. That has allowed Hadjar to join ahead.
Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Alonso, Hamilton, Ocon and Lawson.
The yellow flags have stopped waving, which means the debris has been cleared. The race is back underway.
Even if there's a Safety Car, you won't be allowed to put as they've closed the pit entry due to Gasly's stricken Alpine.
Race control might have to put out the Safety Car here.
"I got no brakes," Gasly reports. It looks like he's hit the wall.
There's 1.7s between Norris and Leclerc at the front. Piastri is running 5.8s off the lead.
Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Alonso, Hamilton, Ocon, Lawson and Albon.
The VSC period has ended and the race in Monaco is back underway.
Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Alonso, Hamilton, Ocon, Lawson and Albon.
Still under VSC conditions.
Tsunoda, Gasly and Bearman all come into the pit lane under the VSC. There had just been a collision between Antonelli and Bortoleto.
Bortoleto ended up in the wall but managed to get going again.
Norris keeps his lead into Turn 1 - but a big lock-up for the McLaren driver. Leclerc stays in second ahead of Piastri and Verstappen.
The 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix is now underway. Will the two-stop strategy rule spice up the show?
We will be bringing up updates throughout the 78 laps.
Norris leads the pack away for the formation lap in Monaco.
The top three are on mediums. Verstappen and Hamilton have opted for the hards.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|*7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|14
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|15
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|*19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|***20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
So it's now time for the national anthem of Monaco.