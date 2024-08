Race report

Lando Norris at the Dutch Grand Prix

Lando Norris bounced back from another poor start to dominate the F1 Dutch Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen.

Starting from pole position, Norris lost the lead into Turn 1 to Verstappen.

It means Norris has lost the lead every single time he’s started from pole position - six times in his career.

However, it didn’t deter Norris, who recovered to take a comfortable victory at Zandvoort.

