(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 at a team photograph. Formula 1

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 2 Minutes Ago

Follow the final F1 race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog. 

09:44
O'Ward

A tidy first lap from O'Ward to put his McLaren into tenth - the IndyCar driver is replacing Norris in FP1.

09:41
Rookies in FP1

Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas VF-23 Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
09:38
Current top 10

Russell, Sainz, O'Sullivan, Sargeant, Ricciardo, Bearman, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Vesti and Stroll.

09:35
Russell lowers the benchmark

A 1m27.673s for Russell puts him 1.7s clear of Magnussen. 

Sainz now slots into second behind Russell, 0.7s down albeit on the softs.

09:33
A busy start to FP1

Only the two McLarens and Sargeant are currently in the pit lane.

Stroll has already stormed to the top of the timesheets with a 1m31.035s, running on the yellow-marked medium tyres.

09:30
FP1 is underway

60 minutes of running at the Yas Marina Circuit is now underway in Abu Dhabi.

There's 10 rookies in action. 

09:19
A look at the upgrades introduced in Abu Dhabi

Three teams have new parts...

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas,
09:13
How to watch the Abu Dhabi GP?

Full TV information and timings for this weekend's event 

(L to R): Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari and Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari at a team photograph. Formula 1 World
09:11
Ten rookies in FP1

A revised grid of drivers for FP1 as teams are forced to run two rookie drivers during the year

Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas F1 Team Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City,
09:09
Mercedes vs Ferrari: Who Will Claim F1's Silver Medal?

09:08
Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the final F1 race weekend of the season.

It's nearly time for FP1 at the Yas Marina Circuit...

(L to R): Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) AlphaTauri with Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) AlphaTauri. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu
