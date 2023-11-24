A tidy first lap from O'Ward to put his McLaren into tenth - the IndyCar driver is replacing Norris in FP1.
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Follow the final F1 race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.
A tidy first lap from O'Ward to put his McLaren into tenth - the IndyCar driver is replacing Norris in FP1.
Russell, Sainz, O'Sullivan, Sargeant, Ricciardo, Bearman, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Vesti and Stroll.
A 1m27.673s for Russell puts him 1.7s clear of Magnussen.
Sainz now slots into second behind Russell, 0.7s down albeit on the softs.
Only the two McLarens and Sargeant are currently in the pit lane.
Stroll has already stormed to the top of the timesheets with a 1m31.035s, running on the yellow-marked medium tyres.
60 minutes of running at the Yas Marina Circuit is now underway in Abu Dhabi.
There's 10 rookies in action.
Three teams have new parts...
Full TV information and timings for this weekend's event
A revised grid of drivers for FP1 as teams are forced to run two rookie drivers during the year
Mercedes vs Ferrari: Who Will Claim F1's Silver Medal?
Hello and welcome to the final F1 race weekend of the season.
It's nearly time for FP1 at the Yas Marina Circuit...