Crash Home
F1
Live
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 16, Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit,

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: As it happened

Last Updated: 3 Hours Ago

Follow qualifying day at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.

Reporting By:
15:37
That's a wrap!

A thrilling qualifying with an exciting grid.

Keep an eye across Crash.net for all of the paddock reaction from Singapore.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:37
Qualifying results

Full order from Singapore 

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14 sends sparks flying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 16, Singapore Grand Prix,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:29
Pole for Sainz

A great end to qualifying sees Sainz take pole position ahead of Russell and Leclerc.

Norris, Hamilton, Magnussen, Alonso, Ocon, Hulkenberg and Lawson.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:25
Time for the final runs

Sainz currently has a 0.2s advantage over Leclerc.

Can anyone topple the Spaniard?

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:21
Order after the first runs

Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Alonso, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Lawson.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:16
Q3 underway!

Who will take pole then? Sainz has looked most likely all weekend.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:09
Out in Q2

Verstappen, Gasly, Perez, Albon and Tsunoda.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:08
Both Red Bulls are out

Verstappen and Perez haven't made Q3!

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:08
A spin for Perez

He will be out of qualifying.

Can Verstappen make it through?

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:06
Here we go for Q2

Two minutes to go with all 15 cars out on track.

Verstappen and Perez need to find big improvements to safely make it through.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:04
Verstappen under investigation again

This time for impeding Tsunoda.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:03
No cars on track

All 15 cars are in the pit lane.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:01
In the drop-zone

Perez, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Albon and Tsunoda.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:01
Russell goes fastest

He's been on it all weekend - 0.092s ahead of Alonso.

Hamilton only fifth, 0.276s off his teammate.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:59
Current order

Alonso, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Magnussen, Ocon, Gasly, Verstappen, Perez and Hulkenberg.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:58
Alonso takes P1

Who expected that? He pips Sainz for top spot.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:52
Q2 underway

Here we go then...

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:51
Verstappen under investigation

Verstappen will have to see the stewards after qualifying for impeding in the pit lane.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:48
Session will resume

Q2 will start at 2:53pm UK time.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:43
Fastest in Q1

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) AlphaTauri AT04 sends sparks flying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 16, Singapore Grand Prix, Marina
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:26
Stroll

He's out of the car and looks to be OK.

However, the start of Q2 has been delayed as a result.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:20
Out in Q1

Bottas, Piastri, Sargeant, Zhou and Stroll.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:19
Big crash

Stroll has shunted his Aston Martin at the final corner.

Red flag.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:18
Chequered flag

Tsunoda goes fastest as Magnussen slots into second.

The track is ramping up.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:18
Albon up to 10th

A lot of improvements out there.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture