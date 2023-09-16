F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: As it happened

A thrilling qualifying with an exciting grid.Keep an eye across Crash.net for all of the paddock reaction from Singapore.
Full order from Singapore
A great end to qualifying sees Sainz take pole position ahead of Russell and Leclerc.
Norris, Hamilton, Magnussen, Alonso, Ocon, Hulkenberg and Lawson.
Sainz currently has a 0.2s advantage over Leclerc.
Can anyone topple the Spaniard?
Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Alonso, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Lawson.
Who will take pole then? Sainz has looked most likely all weekend.
Verstappen, Gasly, Perez, Albon and Tsunoda.
Verstappen and Perez haven't made Q3!
He will be out of qualifying.
Can Verstappen make it through?
Two minutes to go with all 15 cars out on track.
Verstappen and Perez need to find big improvements to safely make it through.
This time for impeding Tsunoda.
All 15 cars are in the pit lane.
Perez, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Albon and Tsunoda.
He's been on it all weekend - 0.092s ahead of Alonso.
Hamilton only fifth, 0.276s off his teammate.
Alonso, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Magnussen, Ocon, Gasly, Verstappen, Perez and Hulkenberg.
Who expected that? He pips Sainz for top spot.
Here we go then...
Verstappen will have to see the stewards after qualifying for impeding in the pit lane.
Q2 will start at 2:53pm UK time.
He's out of the car and looks to be OK.
However, the start of Q2 has been delayed as a result.
Bottas, Piastri, Sargeant, Zhou and Stroll.
Stroll has shunted his Aston Martin at the final corner.
Red flag.
Tsunoda goes fastest as Magnussen slots into second.
The track is ramping up.
A lot of improvements out there.