Crash Home
F1
Live
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas,

F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: As it happened

Last Updated: 13 Minutes Ago

It's another sprint weekend as F1 races in America for the second time in 2023. The Circuit of the Americas plays host to this weekend's US Grand Prix.

Reporting By:
23:07
That's a wrap

An exciting qualifying session in Austin.

Keep across Crash.net for all of the latest paddock reaction and news!

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
23:06
Full results

The full order from qualifying in Austin...

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
23:02
Leclerc on pole!

Top 10: Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Verstappen, Gasly, Ocon, Perez and Piastri.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
23:01
Verstappen's lap deleted

He's down to fifth now...

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
23:00
Leclerc improves

A 1m34.723s for Leclerc, a tenth ahead of Norris.

Waiting for Verstappen and Hamilton now.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:56
Four minutes to go

Leclerc, Sainz and Norris take to the track.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:54
Order after the first runs

Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Gasly, Perez, Norris, Piastri, Ocon and Russell.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:53
Leclerc ahead of Verstappen

He's 0.2s ahead of Verstappen in the fight for pole.

Sainz completes the top three.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:50
A bad day for Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:48
Q3 underway

Leclerc and Verstappen take to the track.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:41
Out in Q2

Tsunoda, Zhou, Bottas, Magnussen and Ricciardo.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:39
Ferraris

Leclerc takes top spot away from Verstappen so should be safely through.

Sainz slots into second, 0.3s off.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:36
Time for the final runs

Into the final three minutes... RIcciardo, Magnussen, Zhou, Sainz and Norris need to improve.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:32
Current order

Verstappen, Piastri, Ocon, Gasly, Perez, Russell, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Leclerc and Bottas.

In the drop-zone: Ricciardo, Magnussen, Zhou, Sainz and Norris.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:30
Verstappen on top

A 1m35.491s for Verstappen now, 0.1s ahead of Piastri.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:30
Russell sets the early pace

A 1m35.759s for Russell, less than a tenth ahead of Hamilton.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:26
Q2 underway

Q2 is now underway in Austin!

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:20
Both Astons are out!

Hulkenberg, Alonso, Albon, Stroll and Sargeant have all failed to make it through.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:18
Hamilton goes clear

A strong lap from the seven-time world champion to take top spot away from Verstappen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:17
Verstappen improves

He goes 0.4s clear of Sainz at the top of the timesheets.

Perez improves to third overall, 0.6s off his teammate.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:13
In the drop-zone

Albon, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Zhou and Sargeant.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:13
Ferrari 1-2

Sainz sets a 1m35.824s to take top spot, a couple of tenths ahead of Leclerc.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:11
Gasly on top now

Gasly pips Hulkenberg by a tenth to take top spot.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:10
Hulkenberg goes P1

A 1m36.235s for Hulkenberg - are the upgrades working?

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
22:08
Current order

Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Perez, Hamilton, Bottas, Alonso and Sainz.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture