F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: As it happened
It's another sprint weekend as F1 races in America for the second time in 2023. The Circuit of the Americas plays host to this weekend's US Grand Prix.
An exciting qualifying session in Austin.
The full order from qualifying in Austin...
Top 10: Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Verstappen, Gasly, Ocon, Perez and Piastri.
He's down to fifth now...
A 1m34.723s for Leclerc, a tenth ahead of Norris.
Waiting for Verstappen and Hamilton now.
Leclerc, Sainz and Norris take to the track.
Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Gasly, Perez, Norris, Piastri, Ocon and Russell.
He's 0.2s ahead of Verstappen in the fight for pole.
Sainz completes the top three.
Leclerc and Verstappen take to the track.
Tsunoda, Zhou, Bottas, Magnussen and Ricciardo.
Leclerc takes top spot away from Verstappen so should be safely through.
Sainz slots into second, 0.3s off.
Into the final three minutes... RIcciardo, Magnussen, Zhou, Sainz and Norris need to improve.
Verstappen, Piastri, Ocon, Gasly, Perez, Russell, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Leclerc and Bottas.
In the drop-zone: Ricciardo, Magnussen, Zhou, Sainz and Norris.
A 1m35.491s for Verstappen now, 0.1s ahead of Piastri.
A 1m35.759s for Russell, less than a tenth ahead of Hamilton.
Q2 is now underway in Austin!
Hulkenberg, Alonso, Albon, Stroll and Sargeant have all failed to make it through.
A strong lap from the seven-time world champion to take top spot away from Verstappen.
He goes 0.4s clear of Sainz at the top of the timesheets.
Perez improves to third overall, 0.6s off his teammate.
Albon, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Zhou and Sargeant.
Sainz sets a 1m35.824s to take top spot, a couple of tenths ahead of Leclerc.
Gasly pips Hulkenberg by a tenth to take top spot.
A 1m36.235s for Hulkenberg - are the upgrades working?
Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Perez, Hamilton, Bottas, Alonso and Sainz.