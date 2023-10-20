Mercedes deliver details of new floor upgrade for F1 United States Grand Prix

Mercedes' floor upgrade

Floor Body - Performance, Flow Conditioning - Raised floor leading edge and subsequent tunnel roof reprofiling - Raising the floor leading edge alters the loading distribution on the outer fence, improving flow quality to the rear of the car and hence rear downforce.

Floor Edge - Performance, Local Load - Extending the forward floor edge flap rearwards - Increasing the extent of the high cambered forward section of the floor edge wing increases the local load here, increasing forward floor load.

Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren have not brought any upgrades to Texas.

Mercedes hope their updated floor will be worth a tenth of a second in performance time.

But its true value is in setting the direction for the W15, Mercedes' 2024 F1 car.

“It’s the last big one,” Russell said about the upgrade. “Altogether, full focus is on ’24 back at the factory and in the windtunnel and the design office.

“This is a small step in that direction. We’re not expecting it to change the world.

“I think the things we’ve got lined up for next season should have a much greater impact than this weekend.”