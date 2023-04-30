That wraps up our coverage of the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.Be sure to join us again next week as F1 heads to America for the Miami Grand Prix.
How the F1 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix unfolded
A recap of how the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix unfolded, as Sergio Perez beat Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen to an important victory.
And here is our report from Baku, as Perez got his F1 title challenge back on track with an important victory.
Here is the full result from the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Absolute chaos right at the end as Ocon came into the pits to make his mandatory pit stop when mechanics and photographers were in the pit lane making their way to the podium.
That was too close for comfort...
Alonso finishes fourth ahead of Sainz, who holds off Hamilton for fifth.
Stroll is seventh, ahead of Russell - who did claim the fastest lap bonus point.
Norris and Tsunoda claim the final points on offer in ninth and 10th.
Perez crosses the line to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
That is Perez's second victory of 2023 and he has now cut the gap to Verstappen to just six points.
Verstappen takes second, 2.1s behind Perez.
Leclerc completes the podium in third place.
Perez begins his final lap and is well on course to take victory here in Baku.
Russell takes advantage of the gap behind him to pit as he takes on soft tyres in a bid to snatch the fastest lap bonus point.
Verstappen and Alonso have been trading fastest laps in the last few tours. Who will grab that extra point?
Norris has snuck past Hulkenberg's Haas on the run to Turn 7 to snatch 10th place in the closing stages.
Hamilton is consistently a few car lengths behind Sainz but just doesn't seem to have enough grunt in his engine to get the move done on the straights, even with DRS activated.
Sainz continues to hold on.
Perez is looking good out front with 10 to go. Gap is nearly three seconds.
Zhou has been told to box with an issue by his team.
The Alfa Romeo driver becomes the second retirement and joins De Vries on the sidelines.
After falling a few seconds behind Sainz, Hamilton has been chipping away and is now back within DRS range in the battle for fifth place.
Now it's Perez who has clipped the Turn 15 wall. The race leader hasn't done any damage to his RB19 and is still over two seconds clear of Verstappen.
Verstappen has just clipped the Turn 15 barrier with his rear right tyre.
Meanwhile, Perez has taken the fastest lap back from Verstappen.
Verstappen reports he is struggling with issues in his Red Bull.
"The balance between the diff and the engine breaking is not good," he says.
Perez has now pulled 2.5s clear of Verstappen.
The Mexican is managing this race beautifully, so far.
Perez and Verstappen are setting a relentless pace here in their private battle for the win.
Perez leads Verstappen by 1.5s but they are both pushing hard and pulling further clear of Leclerc with each passing lap.
Leclerc is now 15 seconds adrift of Perez and over 13 seconds behind Verstappen.
Hamilton is within DRS range of Sainz's Ferrari. He looks to have more pace at this stage of the race but hasn't quite managed to get close enough to make a move.
Russell has closed up to Stroll and has hovered in DRS range for a couple of laps now. Is he biding his time to make a move?
Leclerc is struggling to keep up with the Red Bulls here. The Ferrari driver has slipped nearly nine seconds behind Verstappen on Lap 22.
Hamilton continues to make moves after that frustrating Safety Car intervention.
Stroll makes a mistake and runs wide at Turn 16, allowing Hamilton to pounce and take sixth place on the main straight.
Verstappen has just set the fastest lap of the race but Perez is doing a great job so far keeping his teammate at bay. The gap is 1.5s.