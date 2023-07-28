Full order from qualifying at Spa...
How qualifying for the 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix unfolded
Full order from qualifying at Spa...
He's on pole by eight-tenths.
Top 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Alonso and Stroll.
It's a 1m46.988s for Leclerc. Sainz slots into second.
He's 0.9s up on his current best.
The Aston Martin driver is the first to start his final flying lap.
Perez will be the last driver to set a time.
All 10 cars are out on track.
Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Piastri, Norris, Hamilton, Alonso, Perez, Russell and Stroll.
A 1m47.931s for Leclerc, 0.128s ahead of Verstappen.
0.192s ahead of Norris.
Here we go then... who will take pole?
DRS has been enabled for Q3.
Q3 will start in four minutes.
Crazy - he was nearly knocked out in Q2.
Out in Q2: Tsunoda, Gasly, Magnussen, Bottas and Ocon.
He's 1.6s clear of Tsunoda.
So many drivers are finding big improvements.
He's 0.3s clear of Verstappen now.
He's soon beaten by Russell.
Next up is Norris who goes fastest. It's changing quickly.
The timing screen is lighting up with purple sectors. Here we go then...
He's got front wing damage - he's going to have to come into the pit lane now.
It doesn't look like the slicks are quite ready.
Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Stroll and Norris are in the drop-zone.
Perez, Verstappen, Piastri, Ocon and Alonso are also on the softs with Bottas.
Bottas is now out there on the soft tyres - eight minutes on the clock.
Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Stroll and Norris.
He's 1.1s clear of Magnussen. Alonso slots into third ahead of Bottas and Hamilton.
"It's not too far off slicks," the McLaren driver reports.
"Transitioning to dry very soon," Hamilton is told.
Both Mercedes drivers are back out there on the intermediates now.