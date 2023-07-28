Crash Home
17:24
Results

Full order from qualifying at Spa...

17:17
Big lap from Verstappen

He's on pole by eight-tenths.

Top 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Alonso and Stroll.

17:16
Leclerc

It's a 1m46.988s for Leclerc. Sainz slots into second.

17:15
Leclerc flying

He's 0.9s up on his current best.

17:14
Stroll starts his lap

The Aston Martin driver is the first to start his final flying lap.

Perez will be the last driver to set a time.

17:12
Time for the final runs

All 10 cars are out on track.

17:10
Current order

Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Piastri, Norris, Hamilton, Alonso, Perez, Russell and Stroll.

17:09
Provisional pole for Leclerc

A 1m47.931s for Leclerc, 0.128s ahead of Verstappen.

17:08
Piastri sets the early pace

0.192s ahead of Norris.

17:03
Q3 is now underway at Spa

Here we go then... who will take pole?

16:59
DRS enabled

DRS has been enabled for Q3.

Q3 will start in four minutes.

16:52
Verstappen only 10th!

Crazy - he was nearly knocked out in Q2.

Out in Q2: Tsunoda, Gasly, Magnussen, Bottas and Ocon.

16:51
Piastri quickest

He's 1.6s clear of Tsunoda.

So many drivers are finding big improvements. 

16:49
Perez takes to the top

He's 0.3s clear of Verstappen now.

He's soon beaten by Russell.

Next up is Norris who goes fastest. It's changing quickly.

16:48
Improvements on the way

The timing screen is lighting up with purple sectors. Here we go then...

16:47
Damage for Ocon

He's got front wing damage - he's going to have to come into the pit lane now.

16:46
No improvements

It doesn't look like the slicks are quite ready. 

16:45
Five minutes to go

Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Stroll and Norris are in the drop-zone.

16:43
Softs

Perez, Verstappen, Piastri, Ocon and Alonso are also on the softs with Bottas.

16:42
Slicks

Bottas is now out there on the soft tyres - eight minutes on the clock.

16:41
In the drop-zone

Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Stroll and Norris.

16:40
Piastri takes to the top

He's 1.1s clear of Magnussen. Alonso slots into third ahead of Bottas and Hamilton.

16:37
Piastri

"It's not too far off slicks," the McLaren driver reports.

16:36
Hamilton radio

"Transitioning to dry very soon," Hamilton is told.

16:35
Q2 underway

Both Mercedes drivers are back out there on the intermediates now.

