The seven-time F1 world champion was the richest competing sportsman in the history of The Sunday Times Rich List.

His net worth for 2022 was £300m, an increase of £40m from 2021.

His annual earnings for 2022 totalled $65m (£54m), a decrease from $82m in 2021, according to Forbes. He pocketed $57m (£47m) through F1, which was a decrease on 2021 because he didn't win a single race all season. But his income outside of F1 increased from $8m in 2021 to $12m in 2022. Hamilton was No1 on the list of F1 driver salaries.

He has lucrative deals with brands including Monster energy drinks, Tommy Hilfiger, Sony and Bose.

He has homes in the US, London and is based out of Monaco.

In 2020, Hamilton became the richest British sportsperson in the history of The Sunday Times Rich List, overtaking David Beckham (who retired in 2013).

Lewis Hamilton is Britain’s fifth-most generous person!

He accrues a vast fortune but also gives away astronomical amounts.

Hamilton was named at No 5 on the Giving List, a part of The Sunday Times Rich List that ranks the highest donations to charity.

Hamilton has given £20m away to his Mission 44 foundation in the past year.

Only four people, including two billionaires, have given away more.