Hamilton and Alonso clashed at Les Combes while battling over second place during the first lap of Sunday’s grand prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

After getting a run on Alonso along the Kemmel Straight, Hamilton tried to pass the Alpine driver around the outside of Les Combes, only for the pair to make contact.

The collision pitched Hamilton airborne, causing damage which forced the Mercedes driver to retire. Alonso was able to continue and went on to finish fifth.

In response to the incident, a fuming Alonso said over the radio: “What an idiot! Closing the door from the outside. We had a mega start but this guy only knows how to drive and start in first.”

Hamilton, who accepted the blame for causing the coming together, was less than impressed at Alonso’s comments.

“I don't really have a response to it,” Hamilton said. “I know that how things feel in the heat of the moment, but it's nice to know how he feels about me.

“And so I better it's better that it's out in the open how he feels. And like I said it wasn't intentional. And I take responsibility for that's what adults do. So it is what it is.”

Asked if he will talk to Alonso about it, Hamilton replied: “No, no, I mean, I would have until I heard what he said.”

Alonso later said it was “very nice” of Hamilton to take responsibility for their clash, but noted that a similar incident occured at the same corner between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in 2014.

Hamilton’s retirement ended his 100 percent finishing record this season and was his first DNF since last year’s Italian Grand Prix.