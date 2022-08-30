The two former McLaren teammates renewed their old F1 rivalry after clashing on the opening lap of Sunday’s race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Hamilton tried to go around the outside of Alonso to take second place at Les Combes but the pair collided, launching Hamilton’s Mercedes into a dramatic airborne crash.

The seven-time world champion retired from the race while Alonso went on to finish fifth.

Alonso insulted Hamilton over the radio directly after their crash, branding Hamilton an “idiot” who “only knows how to drive when starting first.”

Afterwards, Hamilton accepted blame for the incident but said he won’t speak to the Spaniard after the comments he made over the radio.

"I don't really have a response to it. I know that how things feel in the heat of the moment, but it's nice to know how he feels about me," Hamilton said.

"It's better that it's out in the open how he feels. And like I said, it wasn't intentional, and I take responsibility for it. That's what adults do.”

Hamilton appeared to take aim at Alonso on social media by posting an old video message from the drivers urging to show respect, including Alonso, ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

In a separate post on Tuesday afternoon, Hamilton couldn’t resist another poke at Alonso, including a picture of a signed Mercedes cap featuring the words “To Fernando”.