The Australian is looking to stay on the F1 grid next season after seeing his McLaren contract terminated a year early following a difficult 18-month spell in which he has failed to match the performances of younger teammate Lando Norris.

McLaren have replaced the eight-time grand prix winner with reigning F2 champion Oscar Piastri after winning their contract dispute with Alpine.

“If I cut it down from 2017, every two years I’ve been with a different team from that period onwards,” Ricciardo said ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

“I don’t want to just sign something and then be like ‘oh wait there’s something else there for 2024’. It’s probably not as simple as just getting somewhere on the grid next year. It could go probably many different directions.

“I don’t think it needs an immediate decision and that’s why I’m like ‘I’m going to focus on these two races for this triple header and then gather up with the team and see where they are at, who they’ve heard from and spoke to’.

“Then we have a bit of time, a three-week break I think.”

The driver market initially exploded into life following Sebastian Vettel’s retirement and Fernando Alonso’s bombshell switch to replace the German at Aston Martin for 2023, but there are now a lack of competitive options for next season.

Ricciardo had found himself linked with a return to Enstone-based Alpine, however Pierre Gasly now appears the frontrunner to fill the seat vacated by Alonso and become Esteban Ocon’s new teammate.

If Alpine does indeed agree terms with Red Bull for the release of Gasly, then Ricciardo would realistically be left with only two options for a full-time race seat for 2023 - at Williams and Haas.

Ricciardo says he is keeping all of his options open and did not rule out a move to either team.

“I definitely still have the ability to love a project,” he said. “But of course if it’s this kind of longer project, or this one where you’re going to win tomorrow, of course I am going to go for the quick wins.

“They are things I’ll definitely give some thought to. I don’t want to be too stubborn or short-sighted. I will give everything it’s respect and thought. I haven’t really given it much thought to be honest.”

Ricciardo previously said he is open to the possibility of taking an F1 sabbatical in 2023 if he cannot find the right deal.

Asked if he would also consider a reserve role for next year, Ricciardo replied: “I’m pretty open-minded with any scenario.

"There’s kind of pros and cons with all of it. There’s pros with having some time off as well.

“Currently, that 18 months or so I’ve had has been more challenging than not, so maybe some time away would do me good. But then staying active is good. That’s why I kind of want to hear everything.

“Even if it’s reserve, I don’t want to be too proud to say I’m too good for that, I just want to hear anything and see what makes sense.

“It could be something that sets me up better for the future and next year is just one of those years, just a bit of patience maybe.

Ricciardo added: “I don’t have every option under the some but there will be some options and decisions.

“That’s ultimately where it comes down to me doing what’s going to be best for me and what’s going to make me feel like I can get back to that level that I’m know and kind of comfortable and happy in.”

However, Ricciardo made it clear he has no interest in racing in any other series if an option to stay in F1 does not materialise.

“It’s hard to know and predict too much but the quick answer is I wouldn’t give up on F1,” Ricciardo said. “If it means I’m not on the grid next year I would still certainly try to find a way on there for 2024.

“It’s honestly the only racing I’m interested in at the moment. My mindset is still I’m an F1 driver. I am proud of what I’ve done but I still think like there’s a bit more to show or give. I wouldn’t race another category next year.”