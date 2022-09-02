Alpine and McLaren were locked in a tug of war over the highly-rated 21-year-old's services for next season with both teams believing they had valid contracts, but the CRB announced that a tribunal to settle the matter unanimously concluded that Piastri is entitled to drive for McLaren.

The CRB, which consists of four people - each of whom are qualified lawyers of international standing and experience in contract law - ruled: “A Tribunal appointed by the Contract Recognition Board held a meeting on 29 August 2022 when counsel for Alpine Racing Limited, McLaren Racing Limited and Mr Oscar Piastri were heard.

“The Tribunal has issued a unanimous decision that the only Contract to be recognised by the Board is the Contract between McLaren Racing Limited and Mr Piastri dated 4 July 2022.

“Mr Piastri is entitled to drive for McLaren Racing Limited for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The members of the Tribunal comprised Ian Hunter QC presiding, Prof. Klaus Peter Berger, Matthieu de Boisseson and Stefano Azzali.”

Within minutes of the CRB’s decision dropping, McLaren formally confirmed that Piastri will join the team from next season.

The reigning F2 champion will replace the ousted Daniel Ricciardo to become Lando Norris’ next teammate at the Woking outfit.

“I’m extremely excited to be making my F1 debut with such a prestigious team as McLaren and I’m very grateful for the opportunity that’s been offered to me,” said Piastri.

“The team has a long tradition of giving young talent a chance, and I’m looking forward to working hard alongside Lando to push the team towards the front of the grid.

“I’m focused on preparing for my F1 debut in 2023 and starting my F1 career in papaya.”

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown added: “Oscar is one of the up-and-coming talents coming through the feeder series into F1 and we are delighted to see him join the team for 2023.

“Winning both F3 and F2 in successive rookie seasons is a real achievement and testament to his talent in single-seater racing. In Lando and Oscar we have a young, exciting F1 line-up with a huge amount of potential, standing us in good stead to achieve our future ambitions.

“Oscar is an exciting addition to the McLaren family, and we look forward to seeing him grow with our F1 team."

Alpine issued a short statement in response to the CRB's verdict, which read: "BWT Alpine F1 Team thanks the Contract Recognition Board (CRB) for convening on Monday and we acknowledge the decision they have made.

"We consider the matter closed on our side and will announce our full 2023 driver line-up in due course.

"Our immediate focus is the Dutch Grand Prix and securing points in our fight for fourth in the Constructors’ Championship."

Current AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly is believed to be the frontrunner to fill the vacated seat at Alpine alongside Esteban Ocon next season.