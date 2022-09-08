According to the Daily Mail, Mercedes are considering Ricciardo as a potential reserve driver for next season before he then replaces Hamilton.

Ricciardo is without a spot in the 2023 driver line-up with his options very limited after being dropped by McLaren in favour of Oscar Piastri.

How Long Does Lewis Hamilton Have Left in F1? Video of How Long Does Lewis Hamilton Have Left in F1?

On the other hand, Hamilton is contracted to drive with Mercedes until the end of the next year but speculation about his future is always in the headlines given his age and the success he’s enjoyed.

At 37, Hamilton is the second-oldest driver on the grid after Fernando Alonso (41).

Even so, Hamilton has been performing spectacularly in 2022 despite trailing new teammate George Russell in the drivers’ championship.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s F1 Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed that he’s “healthier than I’ve ever felt” and that he can “race for quite a bit longer”.

“I mean look for years we’ve been going around, up and down with stories of retirement and stopping,” Hamilton said. “For me, I feel healthier than I’ve ever felt as I focus a lot on that. I am feeling fit. I love what I am doing and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“My goal always was to be with Mercedes, I signed with them in 1997. I love that we have the long partnership we have. I feel like we are embarking on a lot of positive things, not only in the sport but outside and I think there’s a lot to accomplish together. I want to be part of that.

“I think I will always be with Mercedes until the day I die. I feel like I can race for quite a bit longer so I will be potentially steering towards that.”

Hamilton will be forced to start this weekend’s Italian GP at Monza from the back of the grid after taking engine penalties.

This is because Hamilton damaged his power unit during his Lap 1 contact with Alonso at Spa-Francorchamps.

Mercedes are hopeful they can repair Hamilton’s power unit from Spa to use later on in the season.