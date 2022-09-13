Herta teed up for Alpine F1 test - is it to enable Gasly’s move?

Red Bull are determined to help Herta secure the superlicence he requires in order to make the switch from IndyCar to F1 next season so that he can race for AlphaTauri.

Pierre Gasly has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Fernando Alonso at Alpine for 2023, but Red Bull will only agree to release the Frenchman from his contract early if they can find a suitable replacement.

IndyCar star Herta is awaiting a decision from the FIA regarding a superlicence request that would enable him to join AlphaTauri, and in turn, provide the green light for Alpine to sign Gasly.

The 22-year-old American currently only has 32 of the 40 points required to earn an F1 superlicence.

At the request of Red Bull, Alpine are reportedly set to run Herta in a private test at the Hungaroring ahead of the Singapore in the 2021-spec A521.

Herta completed his first F1 test with McLaren at Portimao in July and Red Bull are keen to give him more seat time ahead of a potential debut in the world championship.

Although Herta is not thought to be in contention for the vacant seat at Alpine, there is a clear benefit for the Anglo-French outfit in helping his F1 bid.

Should Herta get the AlphaTauri seat, that would give Alpine a free run at Gasly to solve their 2023 driver dilemma after Oscar Piastri rejected the chance to make his F1 debut with the team in favour of a switch to McLaren.

However, Alpine are considering alternative options in case Herta’s F1 bid falls through and a move for Gasly is no longer possible.

Alpine are believed to be lining up Nyck de Vries to also take part in the private test as they evaluate candidates for 2023.

De Vries impressed during an unexpected call-up to Williams in place of the unwell Alex Albon at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old Dutchman outqualified Williams regular Nicholas Latifi - who is expected to leave the team at the end of the season - and went on to finish a superb ninth to score points on his F1 debut.

De Vries was already a contender for a race seat with Williams in 2023 and the Grove-based outfit now look set to face competition for his signature.