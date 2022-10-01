The seven-time world champion was summoned to the stewards for an alleged breach of the FIA’s International Sporting Code after final practice at the Singapore Grand Prix.

A further summons was issued to his Mercedes team following qualifying due to an “inaccurate self-scrutineering form”.

Hamilton was given a medical exemption for his nose stud earlier this year but finally removed it ahead of the Brush Grand Prix in July following a long-running stand-off with the FIA amid a clampdown on drivers wearing jewellery.

Speaking after qualifying third on the grid for Sunday’s race, Hamilton revealed he has been battling an ongoing health issue ever since he first removed his nose stud and insisted he is “not trying to make a statement”.

“I’ve had my jewellery and my nose stud for years and obviously we had that whole commotion at the beginning of the year,” Hamilton explained.

“At the time it was like soldered in, so it didn’t come loose. They gave me, at the time for many races, an exemption so I could find a solution. Then I went to get it taken out and tried to find a solution, putting it in and out.

“It got infected because of that and I was just continuing on with this infection. I got a blood blister and had quite a sore on my nose. Then I went back… This is all stuff I told them before qualifying.

“I went back and had to have the blood blister fixed, because there was puss and blood. I put this back in and in the last two weeks it’s started to heal and they’ve asked that I keep it in.

“It’s crazy that we’re having to talk about something so small. I take everything else out. At this point, I don’t really care to be honest.”

Stewards take no action against Hamilton, Merc fined

It was confirmed shortly after Hamilton spoke that the stewards had decided to take no further action against the Mercedes driver due to the "extenuating circumstances".

"Broadcast footage showed HAM wearing an item of jewellery in the form of a body piercing (nose stud) during the session," the stewards noted in their report.

"HAM admitted this fact but explained that he had been advised by his doctors not to remove it for the time being. In response to a request by the Stewards, the team produced reports from a medical practitioner which confirmed HAM’s explanation.

"The Stewards then consulted the FIA Deputy Medical Delegate, Dr Ian Roberts, who viewed the medical report and concurred with the opinion therein. In light of the extenuating circumstances, we have determined to take no further action."

However, Mercedes were fined €25,000 due to an error in their self-scrutineering form.

"As required by Article 31.1 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, prior to P1 the team submitted a self-scrutiny form for Car 44 by which they declared that the driver complied with the requirement not to wear jewellery in the form of body piercing," a statement read.

"That declaration was incorrect in the case of HAM who had a nose piercing which he had not removed.

"The Team Manager explained that the team was unaware that HAM had a piercing. In recent events HAM had removed the piercing prior to the competition. The team assumed, without enquiring of HAM, that he had followed or would follow the same procedure for this event.

"The Stewards accept that the error in the declaration in this case was not intentional or deliberate but it would not have occurred had the team made an enquiry of HAM before completing and submitting the declaration.

"Given these circumstances, we fine the team €25,000."