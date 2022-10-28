Ahead of this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, Hamilton opened up about his desire to put pen to paper over a contract extension with Mercedes amid his bid to wrestle back his supremacy from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and return to the top of the F1 standings.

Hamilton’s current deal expires at the end of 2023 but the seven-time world champion revealed he is working on fresh terms that would see him race into his 40s.

Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver? Video of Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver?

"I have not a put a limit on it to be honest," he told reporters on Thursday when asked how long he would remain in F1. "I'm planning to do a multi-year deal with my team.

"I really don't know what the next five years... I think we're still trying to work on that. There are a lot of great things that are being put in place, like I just launched the production company this week, but I feel great in my body and mind.

"So I want to continue, I think there's more stuff for us to achieve together so I want to be here longer, I just don't know. If Fernando [Alonso] leaves maybe I'll have to think about it twice because I'll be the oldest driver then!”

Hamilton previously said he never expected to continue racing in F1 beyond his 40th birthday, but his controversial title defeat at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and troubled 2022 campaign have motivated him to stay longer than originally planned.

"It's been lingering around, this narrative of me winding towards the end of my career," he added.

"I'm sure for all of you in your careers and your jobs you probably have to analyse what's next? Is there someone else you want to go? Is there somewhere higher you want to be? Is there room for growth in that role? I think that was perhaps something for me.

"Being a racing driver is a great thing but I was trying to see 'How am I going to grow beyond this role?’ And I think you're seeing that with the work we're doing with Ignite, I've got Mission 44 now, Toto [Wolff] has been a great leader and enabled me to do things.

“He said to me in the past when Niki [Lauda] would say to him 'How do you let him do this?' and then eventually they're all coming round to the idea that supporting and enabling people to be their best is better for everybody's interest.

"So I think I'm just in a happy place in my life, a lot more grounded. I've got my home that I get to spend time in in the UK when I come to see the team for example, and the family come down.

"So it's just a lot better set-up all-round, and I feel like I can take the team to more championships."