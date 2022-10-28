Red Bull have been fined $7m and hit with a 10 percent reduction in their permitted aerodynamic allowance for the next 12 months after the FIA found it had exceeded last year’s $145m budget cap by £1.8m.

Mercedes, along with Ferrari and McLaren, had been one of Red Bull’s most vocal rivals in calling for a severe penalty if a team were found guilty of breaking F1’s financial regulations.

Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver? Video of Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver?

Wolff praised F1’s governing body for being “robust” in its stance as he reacted to the news of Red Bull’s sanction following opening practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

“I think the most important thing for me is there is a robust governance,” Wolff told Sky.

“They didn't bat an eyelid, they just followed the process.

"Federico [Lodi, FIA head of financial regulations] and his team, Sheila Ann [Rao] and Nicholas [Tombazis] were absolutely good in assessing.

"I know how rigorous they were with us, all throughout the year - that was a difficult process.

"When I am seeing 13 positions that were wrong, with us that wasn't the case.

“And it is good to see that there is a penalty, whether we deem it too low or too high.”

Asked if he thinks teams will consider breaching the cap now they know the extent of the penalty handed to Red Bull, Wolff replied: "I think what you see beyond the sporting penalty and financial fine, there is also a reputational damage.

“And in a world of transparency and good governance, that is just not on anymore.

"Compliance-wise, whatever team you are, you are responsible for representing your brand, your employees, your partners.

“And that’s why, for us, it wouldn't be a business case."