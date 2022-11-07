‘I finally feel like one of you’ - Hamilton becomes honorary citizen of Brazil

The seven-time world champion officially received honorary citizenship on Monday at Brazil’s Congress chamber in Brasilia in front of hundreds of delighted fans.

Congressman Andre Figueiredo first proposed the move after Hamilton recovered from the back of the grid to claim a remarkable comeback victory in Brazil last year.

Hamilton celebrated his third victory at Interlagos by waving a Brazilian flag from his car on the in-lap and again on the podium.

The Briton, who beat home hero Felipe Massa to win his first F1 world title in Brazil in 2008, dedicated the honour to his boyhood idol - legendary three-time Brazilian world champion Ayrton Senna.

“It is honestly the greatest honour for me to be here receiving and accepting the citizenship,” said Hamilton.

“I really do feel like now I’m one of you, finally.

“When I arrived here in 2007, the love that’s grown through the experiences we’ve had, and particularly 2021, knowing you guys would cheer me on the way was one of the most special moments of my entire life.”

Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira described Hamilton as “a Briton by birth and a Brazilian by heart” and called him “a hero for all Brazilians”.

Lira added: “Brazilian role models like Senna and Hamilton make us sure that every Brazilian can overcome challenges and win the races in life. I hope you return many times to this country that is also your country now."

Hamilton has just two races remaining in F1 2022 to keep his record of winning at least one grand prix in every season he has competed intact, with Mercedes facing their first victory-less campaign since 2011.