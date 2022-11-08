After striking an Accepted Breach Agreement with F1’s governing body the FIA, Red Bull were slapped with a $7m fine, as well as a 10 percent reduction in aerodynamic testing for the next 12 months for exceeding the $145m spending limit through 2021.

Red Bull were the only F1 team found to have overspent during Max Verstappen’s maiden title-winning campaign, with their breach put at £1.8m.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko reckons several of their F1 rivals could find themselves in breach of the $140m cap set for this season.

"I think the current situation is that six teams are above it," Marko told Germany’s Auto Motor Und Sport.

"Inflation is something that was not calculable to that extent. Especially with energy costs.”

And Marko is not convinced F1’s financial regulations are having the desired impact.

"So far, the budget cap has not changed anything at all,” he added. “Why should it be different in the future? You simply have to develop better.

"Of course, we are affected by the fact that we already have fewer wind tunnel hours because we won the constructors' championship.

"Now we have to get every test right. But in the end it always depends on the quality of the staff.”

In July, the 2022 budget cap was increased by 3.1 percent as a result of the global inflation crisis, but Red Bull believe some teams may still fall foul of the rules. However, they are confident of avoiding making the same mistake twice.

“A danger for 2022 is that there could be six teams in breach of the cap,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“Energy prices have been exponential, but thankfully we've been protected from that.

“But there is that chance that several teams, many of which have stated it during F1 commission meetings, will break the cap this year.

“We do not believe that we will break the cap in 2022, but these penalties set precedent for the future. So if you get 10% for 0.37% breach, what is the 5% breach going to be?”