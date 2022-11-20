The 2021 F1 title rivals reignited their fierce rivalry at last weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix when they came to blows in what was their first proper on-track battle for nearly a year.

Verstappen was handed a five-second time penalty for causing the collision with Hamilton, who bluntly stated “you know how it is with Max” when asked for his take on the tangle.

The pair were at odds over their coming together, with Verstappen pinning the blame on Hamilton for not giving him space despite being penalised.

Asked if he expects the rivalry to throw up more contentious moments ahead of this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton told Sky: “Most likely. I think I'll adapt.

"You've seen in previous years that I try to avoid [contact] in scenarios. I'm sure we'll grow, both sides will grow and improve hopefully so we don't have experiences like we did in the last race, but I wouldn't hold your breath.”

Hamilton and Verstappen clashed on several occasions as they battled for last season’s world championship, which was ultimately won by Verstappen in controversial circumstances at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton was also asked if he thinks the reason for Verstappen appearing to race him more aggressively is due to his success in F1.

"I think yeah, you're probably right,” the seven-time world champion responded.

"I remember when I first got to the sport and your target is the guy that has the most championships. It was Fernando [Alonso], then it was Kimi [Raikkonen], because Kimi was one of the best drivers here, and then it was Seb [Vettel], so I think it's natural.”

Nearly 12 months on from their title showdown at the Yas Marina Circuit, Verstappen will once again line up from pole position, with Lewis Hamilton starting fifth in his last chance to preserve his win-every-season record.