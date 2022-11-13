There were shades of their fierce 2021 title battle as Hamilton and Verstappen came together as they fought over second place following an early Safety Car restart.

Verstappen got a run on Hamilton and attempted to sweep around the outside at the Senna Esses, but the pair came to blows as they went side-by-side through Turn 2.

Two-time world champion Verstappen complained Hamilton hadn’t given enough room but the Dutchman was slapped with a five-second time penalty for the collision.

Speaking in parc ferme after recovering to second place behind Mercedes teammate George Russell, Hamilton was asked what he made of the incident.

“What can I say? You know how it is with Max,” Hamilton replied.

The seven-time world champion reacted angrily to the contact during the race, telling his race engineer Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington: “That was no racing incident, mate.”

Hamilton was again pressed on the clash with Verstappen in the post-race press conference.

Asked if he is concerned that Verstappen may have a problem with him given the amount of times they have clashed, Hamilton replied: “I’m not concerned, don't have any concerns.

“I think it’s natural when you have the success and the numbers on your chest, that you become a bit of a target. But it’s okay, it’s nothing that I’ve not dealt with before."

Verstappen said: “I just went for it. He didn’t leave me space so I knew we were going to get together. It cost him the race win, for me it gave me five-seconds.

"It wouldn’t have mattered for my race because we were just way too slow.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner felt Hamilton should have given Verstappen more room.

"Max got ahead,” Horner told Sky Sports. “Lewis could have afforded him more room. At best, it was a racing incident."