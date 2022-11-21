Haas' harsh team radio message to Mick Schumacher after his final race

The Haas driver finished in P16, one place ahead of teammate Kevin Magnussen, at the 2022 season finale knowing that he will not be part of the F1 2023 driver line-up.

Haas have confirmed that Schumacher will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg next season, leaving him without a full-time drive until 2024 at the earliest.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

He tried to go out in style - by performing donuts to the crowd’s delight, but received a team radio message ordering him to stop.

"I'm sorry Mick, stop donuts, seriously. I'm sorry, but we just can't," he was instructed.

Schumacher ends his second season with Haas 16th in the F1 standings.

His best bet to remain in F1 may be in a reserve driver role with Mercedes, where his father Michael Schumacher ended his legendary career.