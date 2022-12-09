Ferrari announced last week that Binotto will leave at the end of the month.

It brings an end to Binotto’s time in charge of Ferrari, taking over from Maurizio Arrivabene in 2019.

After enduring their worst campaign in over 40 years in 2020, partially down to Binotto’s own involvement in their controversial engine saga during the season before, they recovered to third in the championship in 2021.

Making the most of the new rules in 2022, Ferrari started the year with the quickest car, but couldn’t capitalise on it.

Poor reliability combined with poor strategic and operational errors allowed Max Verstappen to run away with the title.

Rosberg believes that Ferrari lack “continuity” - something their rivals Red Bull and Mercedes have with Christian Horner and Toto Wolff.

“That is one of the most difficult jobs in the world, Rosberg told La Gazzetta Dello Sport. "It will be tough for Ferrari. Because it’s not like there are many people up to it on the market.

“That role is complicated everywhere, much more there because you have incredible pressure. Let’s see what solution they find…

“I don’t know about that. I know that continuity is a value in Formula 1; I know that Mercedes and Red Bull haven’t changed most of the key people for ten years or more. And that’s what Ferrari lacks.”