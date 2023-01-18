The FIA has pledged increased “investment and resources in its F1 activities” as a result of the changes that follow a review of the organisation’s internal procedures that was initiated by president Mohammed Ben Sulayem at the start of the year.

Nikolas Tombazis, who has led the FIA’s F1 technical team since 2018 and overseen the development and implementation of the 2022 regulations, has been given the new role of single-seater director.

Having held a similar position at F1, the experienced Steve Nielsen will move across to the FIA to take on responsibilities as sporting director.

Nielsen will oversee all sporting matters and assist in helping to improve the FIA’s ongoing development of Race Control and the new Remote Operations Centre.

It follows a wider restructure of Race Control following several controversies - including the handling of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - that led to Michael Masi’s removal as race director for the 2022 season.

The FIA is set to continue with two race directors for the upcoming 2023 F1 season.

Other changes include former McLaren technical director Tim Goss being appointed technical director, replacing Tombazis, Federico Lodi becoming F1 financial director, and Francois Sicard moving into the newly-created position of F1 strategy and operations director.

“We have dedicated a lot of time and effort to making significant, informed changes to our Formula 1 team to create the right structure with the right people to oversee the future regulation of the sport,” said Ben Sulayem.

“By developing and empowering people within our organisation, as well as bringing in expertise and experience from the outside, I am confident that we are in the best position possible to move forward together with our partners at FOM and the Formula 1 teams.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said Nielsen’s switch from FOM to the FIA has his “full support”.

“I want to thank Steve Nielsen for his hard work and dedication over the past five years at Formula 1,” he said. “He is a highly respected professional in our sport, and we fully support his move to the FIA.

"His skills and experience in Formula 1 will assist the FIA in its ongoing efforts to improve their operations during race weekends.”