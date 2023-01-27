Ricciardo, who was Verstappen’s teammate between 2016 and 2018, has rejoined Red Bull as the team’s third driver after having his McLaren contract cut-short and being left without a full-time F1 seat for the upcoming season.

Along with carrying out marketing activities and acting as Red Bull’s reserve driver at select races in 2023, Ricciardo will also spend time on the team’s simulator.

But two-time world champion Verstappen says he would rather carry out the work himself in order to tailor car set-up to his specific driving style.

“Sometimes the days in the sim are long but I am convinced that this kind of work is worth doing,” the Dutchman told Speedweek.

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t want there to be a test driver working in the simulator like other teams do.

“I want to work on it myself because everyone has their own driving style. It helps me keep my concentration.

“After all, there’s not much to do at home other than train on the simulator. Plus it’s something I enjoy.”

Verstappen has even kitted out his private jet with a racing simulator to get more practice in as he bids to become just the fifth driver in F1 history to win three world titles in a row.

Red Bull advisor Helmet Marko revealed to Sport1: “He even had his private plane converted so that he can fly a simulator in the air in the future.

“But that’s a good thing, too, because Max needs this distraction. In any case, it didn’t do him any harm when it came to his two titles!”