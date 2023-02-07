Hamilton bids farewell to hated W13 in Jerez F1 test

The multiple world champions are joined by their teammates George Russell and Lance Stroll as Mercedes and Aston Martin conduct a two-day tyre test for Pirelli at the Spanish circuit.

Jerez is hosting Pirelli’s final evaluation of their 2023 compounds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Red Bull launch their RB19 with FORD! | F1 2023 Video of Red Bull launch their RB19 with FORD! | F1 2023

It is set to mark Hamilton’s final appearance behind the wheel of the W13 - which will go down as being statistically the worst car he has driven in his F1 career, having failed to claim a single victory or pole position in 2022.

Hamilton was reunited with Mercedes’ troubled 2022 challenger during a Pirelli tyre test last week at Paul Ricard.

Lewis is on track today at Jerez for his second day in the W13 testing as part of a Pirelli tyre test. [;@SoyMotor]pic.twitter.com/hWva8w8UzR — Mercedes-AMG F1 News ✇ (@MercedesNewsUK) February 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the behind-closed-doors test will provide Alonso with further seat time with his new team Aston Martin as he prepares for the new season, after making the switch from Alpine.

The Spaniard is back behind the wheel of the AMR22 he drove during his first appearance for Aston Martin at the end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi last November.

Aston Martin will launch the AMR22’s successor on Monday February 13, two days before Mercedes reveal their 2023 car - the W14.

Pre-season testing takes place between February 23-25 at the Bahrain International Circuit, one week before the season-opening race.