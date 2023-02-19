Revealed: 2023 F1 driver salaries - how much does every driver reportedly earn?

The F1 2023 driver line-up has seen some major changes - with big-earners like Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo no longer involved - while Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly have swapped teams, and three rookies have joined.

According to RacingNews365 estimates, these are the F1 driver salaries for 2023.

$55m / £45m - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

$35m / £29m - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

$24m / £20m - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

$20m / £17m - Lando Norris (McLaren)

$12m / £10m - Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

$10m / £8m - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

$10m / £8m - Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

$8m / £7m - George Russell (Mercedes)

$6m / £5m - Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

$5m / £4m - Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

$5m / £4m - Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

$5m / £4m - Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

$3m / £2m - Alex Albon (Williams)

$2m / £1.6m - Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

$2m / £1.6m - Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

$2m / £1.6m - Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

$2m / £1.6m - Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

$2m / £1.6m - Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri)

$1m / £800,000 - Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

$1m / £800,000 - Logan Sargeant (Williams)

These estimated figures are the base salaries for each driver. Their money will be topped up in bonuses for race wins, podium finishes and, of course, championship victories.

And it has a direct impact on the cost that each driver must pay to sign up for a season.

For example, Max Verstappen is faced with a bill of over $1m to enter the 2023 season because he scored the most points last year.