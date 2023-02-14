After enjoying a recent upturn in fortunes with third and fourth-place finishes in the F1 constructors’ championship in 2020 and 2021 respectively, McLaren slipped to fifth spot last year.

It marked a setback in McLaren’s bid to rebuild themselves as a front-running outfit in F1 and has left question marks over Norris’ future at the team, despite the 23-year-old Briton signing a new long-term deal that will keep him at Woking until the end of 2025.

Norris, who is seen as one of the hottest prospects on the F1 grid, is known to have held exploratory talks with several teams prior to committing to a contract extension, which hasn’t stopped speculation linking him to the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes.

But speaking at the launch of McLaren’s 2023 car, Norris insisted he remains focused on achieving his goal of winning races and world championships with McLaren.

“We are a team who should be able to win championships and we soon have everything in place to do so,” he said.

“I am probably not the most patient guy but it’s something you need to learn to have when you get into F1.

“Until then, I am just doing my job to achieve everything I can one weekend at a time and that’s the way I go about it.”

McLaren believe major projects including a new windtunnel, which is set to come online this year, will be critical steps forward in the team’s quest to return to winning ways.

But McLaren may have to wait until 2025 to feel the full effects of their much-needed infrastructure upgrades.

Norris said he has “definitely not lost faith” in McLaren’s project and is prepared to see it through.

“I have the patience to wait out those next years – not even wait out, but to make the most of these next 2 years,” he explained.

"I’m happy to do so, to a certain extent, I’m only 23, I feel like I’ve got many years still to go. Those 2 years, and potentially 25 being the year where we can be in that position to really fight for things.

“I guess at times it’s tough to think as I’m a competitive guy, and I want to win, so of course you think what could you do to get into that position earlier, but also I’m very comfortable with where I am now.

"I have good confidence in the team, If I didn’t then maybe my mindset would be different, but that confidence is important – for myself, but also the team to have it.

“I definitely have not lost faith in the team that I’m part of, I’m very happy to continue to work with them and be part of the journey getting back to winning races and winning championships.”

In the meantime, Norris said a successful 2023 would be McLaren taking fourth place in the championship back from midfield rivals Alpine.

“A realistic and successful year would be to still take some big steps forwards, a year where we can get back to fighting at the front of the midfield confidently,” he said.

“That’s something which slipped away from us last year with Aston having some very good performances, considerably better at times, Alpine beating us and taking that spot.

“We need to be the team that’s leading the way in the fight to the top 3 teams, and if we can at least end this season around that place, where we’re fighting for fourth in the constructors’, and we’re leading the way to the top 3, then I think that’s what we need to be happy with.

“It’s ambitious, we have a lot of work to do to achieve it, but I think that’s a realistic goal.

“I don’t think you can expect us to be on par with the Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes this year, we still have a long long way to get to that point.”