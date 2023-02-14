FIRST LOOK: Ferrari reveals SF-23 - the car to end F1 title drought?

After a busy day of launches on Monday as McLaren and Aston Martin took the covers off their new challengers, Ferrari became the seventh team to unveil their brand-new car on Valentine’s Day.

F1’s most famous team presented their 2023 car - the SF-23 - during an event hosted from their iconic Maranello headquarters.

Immediately following the launch, the SF-23 hit the track to complete its first laps at Fiorano.

Ferrari will be hoping their latest challenger builds on the strengths of their 2022 car, which, despite only winning four grands prix in the hands of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, proved to be the fastest car over a single lap on average.

2023 is set to be a huge year for Ferrari as the Italian outfit looks to deliver a first F1 title in 15 years following their latest championship capitulation last season.

A combination of reliability problems, operational failures and driver errors meant Ferrari missed out on both world championships to Red Bull, leading to major upheaval over the winter.

Mattia Binotto left his post after four years and has been replaced by Frederic Vasseur as general manager and team principal.

The former Alfa Romeo boss is tasked with addressing the weaknesses that derailed Ferrari’s 2022 campaign and bringing the Scuderia’s current barren spell to an end.

Mercedes will become the next team to launch their 2023 car on Wednesday, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell also set to conduct a shakedown of the W14 at Silverstone.