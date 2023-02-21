FIRST LOOK: McLaren give MCL60 F1 car track debut ahead of Bahrain test
McLaren have become the latest F1 team to run their 2023 car on track.
The Woking-based outfit are conducting a shakedown and filming day with their brand-new MCL60 challenger in Bahrain.
With F1 pre-season testing due to start at the Bahrain International Circuit on Thursday, McLaren arrived at Sakhir a few days early to give their latest challenger a first track run out.
McLaren shared a short video on social media of Lando Norris driving the MCL60 out of their garage for its debut outing.
Time to unleash the power.— McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 21, 2023
Our #MCL60 hits the track for the first time! pic.twitter.com/hFVWmWr6Ra
Norris is joined at McLaren by Oscar Piastri, who has replaced Daniel Ricciardo in the British squad’s driver line-up for 2023.
McLaren are aiming to claim fourth place in the constructors’ championship back from midfield rivals Alpine this season after slipping to fifth last year.
McLaren are sharing the Bahrain track with Haas, who have used one of their filming days to give their VF-23 another outing following an initial shakedown at Silverstone.
The official F1 pre-season test takes place between February 23-25, one week before the opening race in Bahrain.