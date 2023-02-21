FIRST LOOK: McLaren give MCL60 F1 car track debut

The Woking-based outfit are conducting a shakedown and filming day with their brand-new MCL60 challenger in Bahrain.

With F1 pre-season testing due to start at the Bahrain International Circuit on Thursday, McLaren arrived at Sakhir a few days early to give their latest challenger a first track run out.

McLaren launch the MCL60! ð | F1 2023 Video of McLaren launch the MCL60! ð | F1 2023

McLaren shared a short video on social media of Lando Norris driving the MCL60 out of their garage for its debut outing.

Time to unleash the power.



Our #MCL60 hits the track for the first time! pic.twitter.com/hFVWmWr6Ra — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 21, 2023

Norris is joined at McLaren by Oscar Piastri, who has replaced Daniel Ricciardo in the British squad’s driver line-up for 2023.

McLaren are aiming to claim fourth place in the constructors’ championship back from midfield rivals Alpine this season after slipping to fifth last year.

McLaren are sharing the Bahrain track with Haas, who have used one of their filming days to give their VF-23 another outing following an initial shakedown at Silverstone.

The official F1 pre-season test takes place between February 23-25, one week before the opening race in Bahrain.