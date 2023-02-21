He’s been given the nod over Stoffel Vandoorne, who will be in South Africa for Formula E.

Drugovich is one of Aston Martin’s reserve drivers for this season, having joined the team at the end of last year.

The Brazilian enjoyed a dominant F2 campaign, storming to the title by over 100 points ahead of Theo Pourchaire.

However, it wasn’t enough for Drugovich to secure a full-time seat for F1 2023, resigned to a reserve role for Aston Martin.

On Monday, Aston Martin announced that Lance Stroll would be ruled out of the three days of running Bahrain after a cycling accident.

As a result, Drugovich will get to drive for Aston Martin on Thursday morning, with Fernando Alonso taking over in the afternoon.

Only three other teams have confirmed their driver line ups for the upcoming test.

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen will drive for Red Bull on the opening day of running in Bahrain.

At Williams, Alex Albon will drive in the opening session of 2023 before handing over to rookie teammate Logan Sargeant.

Nico Hulkenberg will officially debut the Haas on the first day.