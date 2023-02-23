The six-figure sum Haas will save in shipping costs to fight F1 cost cap

They will save $250,000 in shipping fees by having a smaller pit wall, Sky reported.

Their three-man pit wall for the F1 2023 season will consist of trackside operations manager Peter Crolla, trackside engineering director Ayao Komatsu, and team principal Guenther Steiner.

Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season Video of Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season

The cost cap has been reduced to $135m for this year.

Red Bull, of course, were found in minor breach last year of the 2021 cost cap. Their case demonstrated how F1 teams were under pressure to save money in even the tiniest areas.

Haas’ new idea looks set to only save a tiny fraction of the overall cost - looking after the pennies to save the pounds?