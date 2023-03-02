Aston Martin appear to have made significant gains over the winter with their AMR23, demonstrating impressive pace, particularly on high fuel during the three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

If true, it's a welcome relief for team owner Lawrence Stroll, who has heavily invested into Aston Martin with the construction of their new factory well underway.

Aston Martin finished seventh in the 2022 F1 constructors’ championship, but most of the F1 paddock expect them to be at least fourth-quickest going into this weekend’s season-opener.

Speaking to the media on Thursday in Bahrain, Alonso explained how Aston Martin plan to change “two-thirds” of their car during the season.

“As I said before, I didn’t change my thoughts in the last seven minutes so I have no idea where we are in terms of position”, Alonso said. “This car, the aim was to make a step forward which I think we did. It was very encouraging the results from the test and the feeling from the car. This is just the start.

“This car will change dramatically in the season - that’s the plan. I heard from the team that two-thirds of this car will change during the season so we want to have a good baseline, a good platform to develop the car during the 2023 [season] and maybe fight for something bigger next year, step by step.”

Even though Alonso is comfortably F1’s oldest driver at 41, he remains among the very best on the grid.

The Spaniard believes his age and wealth of experience only brings “advantages”.

“Privileged to be still driving here, better than ever,” Alonso added. “I have no concerns on age, yet. I will be the first one to feel it when I lose something, when I miss something while driving or not been motivated to travel or to wake up in the morning and train, or just come here for testing like last weekend.

“So far I only see advantages because I know this track in many different conditions, I know the car, I know the tyres, I know as I said before some of the circuits that we drive this year, I have been driving in the past. I don’t see disadvantages.”