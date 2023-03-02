Red Bull enjoyed a positive three days of testing in Bahrain and appear to be the team to beat for this weekend’s season-opener.

Verstappen is eyeing his third consecutive drivers’ championship in F1 2023, while Red Bull could lift their sixth constructors’ crown.

Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023 Video of Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023

Speaking to the media on Thursday in Bahrain, Verstappen said: "We had three really good days, I think in general the progress we made over the winter was very good.

“But we have to show it this weekend and not only this weekend but we have to continue to develop.”

He was then asked in what areas has the RB19 improved over its predecessor: “Everywhere. That’s the aim. You always try to improve it. It feels nice, well balanced.

“Every team has lost a bit of performance with the floor but you always try to gain that back in a way so you have to find a bit of a new balance with the car but it’s been good.”

The identity of Red Bull’s nearest challenger is still unclear after mixed tests for Ferrari and Mercedes.

Based on testing, Aston Martin were up there, particularly during the race simulations.

However, Verstappen is focusing on himself and ensuring Red Bull don’t “make too many mistakes”.

“The teams close to us but also I think at the end of the day, from ourselves because we have to stay on top of things and we cannot afford to make too many mistakes,” he added.

“We’re not robots. Everyone makes mistakes but you try to minimise it.”