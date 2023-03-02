McLaren are bracing for a tough start to the new F1 campaign after enduring a miserable pre-season test and conceding they have missed aerodynamic efficiently targets with their MCL60 car.

The set-back is a major blow to McLaren’s hopes of reclaiming fourth spot in this year’s constructors’ championship and has led to speculation regarding Norris’ future.

Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023 Video of Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023

Speaking ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, the 23-year-old admitted to feeling frustrated at the situation McLaren find themselves in.

"Maybe we didn't explore as many paths as we should have done and when we got on the right path it was a little bit too late,” Norris said.

“We want to fight back to being a top team, it's just frustrating we found it just that little bit too late.

“That’s all it is. It happens. Every team does it at times. But it’s something to look forward to in the future.”

However, Norris stressed: "I don't think we're in a terrible place. We’re maybe not as strong as we want to be but we’re also not as bad as some people are expecting.

“We have some good things in the pipeline so I look forward to the latter part of the season.”

In terms of this weekend, Norris expects to be fighting for points but acknowledged McLaren are “not up there with the top teams”.

“I’ve got no idea how we’re going to do,” he said.

“I guess we’re not up there with the top teams but I think we’re up there fighting for some points, so that’s our goal for this weekend."