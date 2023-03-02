The seven-time world champion’s current deal expires at the end of the year but initial talks have already started with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff over what is expected to be a straightforward extension.

Speculation over Hamilton’s future remains rife and has led to former F1 drivers Damon Hill and Jenson Button suggesting the 38-year-old is stalling on a new contract until he sees how competitive Mercedes will be this season.

Hamilton is aiming to bounce back from the worst year of his F1 career, having failed to claim a race victory in a season for the first time amid a torrid 2022 for Mercedes.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton stressed he is simply in no rush to put pen to paper over a new deal.

“People creating rumours without facts is never helpful,” he said. “You’d have thought they’d both know me by now.

“I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13. I had a difficult year last year and I’m still here. Should I have a difficult year this year, I’ll still be here. I’m a fighter and we fight as a team. I love the challenge.

"Of course I wish to be starting the season with a great car but it's the journey I think that really counts.

"There is no hold up with our contract, I've always been very, very relaxed and don't feel like I need to get it done right this second.

"I have a great relationship with Toto and Mercedes and we fully support each other. I'm really excited about the future together and the work we're doing on and off the track.”

Mercedes have remained pessimistic about their chances in F1 2023 ever since launching their modified W14 challenger.