Stroll was forced to miss the three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain due to the injuries he sustained following a cycling accident.

As a result, Stroll’s participation this weekend was in doubt, with reigning F2 champion Felipe Drugovich waiting on the sidelines in case the Canadian was unable to drive.

Stroll was declared fit to drive ahead of the weekend, returning to action for the team in Friday's two practice sessions.

In terms of outright performance, Stroll performed solidly given that he missed all three days of testing, ending both sessions sixth overall.

However, it wasn’t without difficulties, with Stroll visibly struggling to turn his steering wheel at Turn 1.

In an exchange with Aston Martin race engineer Ben Michell, Stroll was unable to follow his instructions during FP2.

Michell said: “Lance, we need to compromise [Turn] 1 to have a better line in [Turn] 2.”

Stroll replied: “I can’t man, I can’t. With the hands.”

During second practice, Stroll had to adjust how he held the steering wheel into Turn 1.

Given Aston Martin’s competitiveness this weekend - teammate Fernando Alonso topped second practice - it’s no surprise that Stroll is eager to race in Bahrain.

However, the team may have a decision to make if Stroll is struggling to drive safely.