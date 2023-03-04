Alonso pips Verstappen to keep Aston Martin on top in final practice

The 41-year-old Spaniard was just 0.005s quicker than reigning world champion Verstappen at the end of the low-fuel short runs in FP3 to tease the prospect of a thrilling qualifying later on Saturday.

Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023 Video of Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023

Verstappen, who did not seem entirely happy with his RB19 car, briefly went fastest with a fairly scrappy lap, before Alonso usurped him as Aston Martin continued their impressive start to the weekend.

Alonso had downplayed his chances of taking a first pole position in over 10 years after Friday practice.

Sergio Perez was third-fastest and just 0.105s off the pace in the other Red Bull.

There was a more encouraging showing from Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton ending up fourth and only two-tenths adrift, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and teammate George Russell.

Lance Stroll, nursing his injured wrist, was nearly six tenths slower than his Aston Martin teammate in seventh.

Carlos Sainz, Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly completed the rest of the top-10 order for Ferrari, McLaren and Alpine respectively.

Qualifying for the Bahrain season-opener gets underway at 3pm UK time.