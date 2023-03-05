During a lie detector test in Sky Sports F1’s build-up to the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton insisted he is determined to secure a record eighth drivers’ crown before he calls time on his career.

Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023 Video of Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023

Asked if he is going to keep going until he gets his eighth title, Hamilton replied: “Yes.”

Hamilton is currently tied with Michael Schumacher on seven world championships, having been denied an eighth title in the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Last season Hamilton was unable to compete for the world championship in Mercedes’ underperforming W13.

With Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitting the team made a mistake by continuing with their radical sidepod concept in 2023, it appears Hamilton will face another uphill struggle this year.

The seven-time world champion is out of contract at the end of the season but is expected to sign a new deal with Mercedes.