Hamilton’s ambition to win an all-time record eighth championship looks slim after only one race of 2023 at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

His contract expires at the end of this season and, if Mercedes do not swiftly prove their ability to deliver a winning car, Hamilton could do the unthinkable and leave for a rival team.

Michael Schumacher vs Lewis Hamilton: The never-ending debate? Video of Michael Schumacher vs Lewis Hamilton: The never-ending debate?

“I wouldn't rule it out,” F1 commentator Lazenby told the Daily Express.

“I think if anyone deserves an opportunity to be in the best possible car to be racing Max Verstappen, it's Lewis Hamilton.

“He's not going to join Red Bull while Max is there. It's the desire of all drivers to drive for Ferrari.

“In the past, Lewis has been quoted as saying he would like to drive for Ferrari. If Ferrari moves comfortably ahead of Mercedes I wouldn't rule it out."

Ferrari are currently aiming to challenge the dominance of Red Bull and Verstappen with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as their drivers.

Hamilton has always maintained that he intends to sign a new Mercedes contract which would take him up until at least his 40th birthday.

He insisted over the first race weekend of 2023 that he will compete until claiming one more championship, giving him the most ever.

But even before the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton was insisting the concept of Mercedes’ W14 car was not competitive.

Team principal Toto Wolff has admitted the concept must change and said about Hamilton’s future: “We're all sticking together and I don't think that's going to change just because we had another start that was really bad.”