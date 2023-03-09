“All dynasties fall - that’s what has happened at Mercedes”

Mercedes kicked off F1 2023 with a disappointing fifth and seventh at the Bahrain Grand Prix, well over 50 seconds behind Max Verstappen.

Their poor turn of pace led to criticism from both Lewis Hamilton and team boss Toto Wolff.

Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE Video of Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE

Wolff even hinted that Mercedes would be prepared to scrap their current car concept and potentially go down a new route - a remarkable u-turn.

It’s been a dramatic fall from Mercedes - the team that have won eight consecutive constructors’ titles between 2014 and 2021.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ F1 podcast, Lazenby explained that Mercedes’ loss of key personnel is a key contributing factor in their downturn in performance.

“All dynasties fall,” he said. “That’s what has happened at Mercedes. They’ve lost James Vowles, Andy Cowell, James Allisson, about 15 engineers to Red Bull Powertrains. Mercedes are definitely a team in transition.

“For them to abandon the concept? We thought it would take until Imola. They threw it away after qualifying.”

Former W Series driver Naomi Schiff believes “there’s a lot of pressure internally” as Hamilton still has his eyes set on an eighth world title.

“They made no progress in winter,” she added. “That, for them, is hard to digest. Lewis is going to stay for his eighth title.

“But he’s in no position to get it. I’m sure there is a lot of pressure internally from both drivers, but particularly from Lewis because he’s not getting any younger.

“Time is of the essence.”

Karun Chandhok added: “There is no easy answer. That’s the issue.”