Performance coach Cullen had worked alongside Hamilton for seven years but, during the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, it was announced that she had departed her job.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff hinted that it was Hamilton’s decision.

Hamilton was asked to give reasons for her exit, but replied: “No, no.”

He added about her: “Angela is a bundle of joy. It’s definitely different, not seeing her during the day and not having her positive energy around.

“But I still have a great team around me.

“She’s here in spirit. She’s been supporting me all weekend through texting. So, yeah.”

He previously denied there was any issues, saying: “Me and Ange are good.

“She’s moving on to a different phase in her life. We’re still super-close and we have been texting every day.

“She’s massively supportive and I’m massively supportive of her.

“I’m so grateful to have had her with me on this journey. She’s one of my closest friends and she continues to be.”

Wolff had earlier said about Cullen’s exit: "We have seen for some time now that Lewis was looking for a change.”