Ahead of Friday practice in Saudi Arabia earlier this season, Hamilton announced via Instagram that after seven years Cullen would be leaving her role.

Cullen was an integral part of Hamilton’s team, often pictured carrying his helmets or assisting him during F1 race weekends.

The pair maintained a close relationship even sharing matching “loyalty” tattoos.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix - the second race Hamilton will be without Cullen - the seven-time world champion spoke about her and revealed that they are still in close contact.

“Angela is living her life right now,” he said. “She’s got so many ideas of things she wants to do. We message pretty much every day. We are still going to skydive together. We are always going to be in each other’s lives.

“We’re stuck with each other, unfortunately, or fortunately! We’ve been through thick and thin. I am grateful our relationship is as good as it is. We’ve probably had one of the longest relationships I would say in the sport.

“I am incredibly grateful for her, I love her dearly. I think now I have got one of the guys, Stevo, who has been with me since my first race with McLaren, is helping me out as well.”

Hamilton also stressed the importance of having a physio and team around you.

He made reference to Aki Hintsa - a former McLaren doctor who played a big part in his early F1 career - who died in late-2016 from cancer.

“Well when I started in F1, my dear friend Aki [Hintsa], passed away from cancer, had a huge influence on me, getting into a team and started up this company that was servicing athletes - pretty much all the drivers use Hintsa,” he added.

“For medical, trainer applications, physios, stuff like that. It’s an incredibly challenging role for anyone in those positions. It’s a lot of travelling, a lot of time away from family.

“You grow incredibly close together - during your weekends or where you're travelling, it's usually you or your trainer or physio.

“It’s incredibly intimate in that sense - you become great friends.”