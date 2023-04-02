Hamilton: Verstappen unstoppable with ‘insane speed and crazy downforce’

Hamilton got ahead of the slow-starting Verstappen on the opening lap but was ultimately powerless to prevent his former title rival from easing back into the lead on the run to Turn 9 once the Red Bull driver had DRS enabled.

Why have Mercedes & Red Bull dominated F1 so much? Video of Why have Mercedes &amp; Red Bull dominated F1 so much?

From there Verstappen pulled a comfortable buffer and had Hamilton covered on his way to winning a chaotic, triple-red-flagged race that ultimately ended under Safety Car conditions.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton admitted afterwards that Mercedes have “work to do” if they are going to be able to compete with Red Bull for victories this season.

“We’ve got work to do to catch the Red Bull - it came flying past and disappeared,” Hamilton told Sky.

“Max is in another league, his car is so fast. He passed me halfway down the straight and he was like 10 metres ahead. I don’t know how they are so quick on the straight - it’s insane.

“They are just in another league. Until we pick up speed on the straight like they have, and have the crazy downforce they have through the corners, that’s how it’s going to continue.”

Hamilton added: “If we stick together we can fight Ferrari and [Aston Martin]. The battle is really with Fernando [Alonso], right now.

“I enjoyed racing him, it was very reminiscent of my first race here in 2007.”

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok noted that Hamilton had “no chance” against Verstappen once the Dutchman got in range to capitalise on Red Bull’s powerful DRS.

“Hamilton had no defence, no chance,” he said. “The Red Bull is just a good car. It’s good at wheel-to-wheel battle.

“Lewis is pretty happy. He was sitting comfortably, never really looked like he was under theat. For Mercedes at the moment, that’s their race.”

Nevertheless, Hamilton described taking second place in Melbourne as an “amazing” result for his team, who he praised for their hard work.

“I feel so, so happy and grateful to them [Mercedes] for continuing to push,” he said. “We arrived with a car that’s been difficult.

“For us to be finishing on the podium, and getting these points, is really remarkable. Especially at this early phase where we haven’t changed the car.

“It’s just happened to work pretty well this weekend.

“Hopefully this gives us a boost in hope and energy. It’s so early in the season but we’re there or thereabouts.

“This is a message to everyone to dig deep, keep pushing because it’s not that far away and it’s relatively close to reach.”