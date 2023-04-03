Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso - F1’s greatest podium?

Max Verstappen stormed to his first-ever victory in Melbourne ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

That means there were a combined 11 F1 world titles on the podium for the Australian GP.

The trio also shared the podium at the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix, but at the time, Verstappen hadn’t even won his first title.

The 2020 Turkish Grand Prix did see Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel share the podium together.

Hamilton had mathematically secured his seventh title, while Vettel was a four-time world champion.

Most podiums

Sunday’s race was also the biggest tally for number of podiums between three drivers.

Between them, they have 373 podium finishes in F1.

2023 Australian GP - Hamilton (192), Verstappen (80), Alonso (101)

Before that, the 2021 Qatar GP held the record with 336 - Verstappen (58), Hamilton (180), Alonso (98).

Third on the list is the 2018 Hungarian GP with 331 - Vettel (106), Hamilton (126) and Kimi Raikkonen (99).

Fourth is the 2018 British GP with 326 - Hamilton (124), Vettel (105) and Raikkonen (97).